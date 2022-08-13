Montenegro mourns after 10 are killed in street attack PREDRAG MILIC, Associated Press Aug. 13, 2022 Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 11:26 a.m.
CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro declared three days of national mourning Saturday, a day after 10 people, including two children, were killed in a daylight attack by a 34-year-old gunman who police said had recently exhibited a “change in behavior.”
The attacker used a hunting rifle to first shoot to death two children, 8 and 11, and their mother, who lived as tenants in his house in the western city of Cetinje’s Medovina neighborhood. He then walked to the street and randomly shot 13 more people, seven of them fatally. The gunman was shot dead later after a gunbattle with police.