Montana's unemployment rate in May drops to 9%

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s unemployment rate dropped to 9% last month from 11.9% in April, officials said Friday, as more people went back to work with the partial lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Total employment, including both payroll jobs and the self-employed, added 16,780 jobs over the month, state labor officials said. But the total was still 44,000 jobs below the state's pre-pandemic peak.

The national unemployment rate in May was 13.3%.

“Due to our early action to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’ve been able to continue with the phased reopening of our state, our economy is recovering, and thousands of Montanans have returned to work,” Gov. Steve Bullock said in a statement.

On Friday, the state announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 from more than 1,500 tests. The state has confirmed 666 cases of COVID-19 and 20 people have died. According to the state's most recent data, there are 9 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

