Montana ranchers, officials appeal bison grazing on US land

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration's approval of bison grazing on U.S. lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve.
Federal officials last month approved a request by the group American Prairie to graze bison on U.S. Bureau of Land Management property south of Malta. The Bozeman-based conservation group also intends to remove about 30 miles (48 kilometers) of fences so the animals can roam more freely.