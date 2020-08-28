Montana marks 100 COVID related deaths, cases surpass 7,000

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana reported its 100th COVID-19 related death on Friday, hitting the grim milestone as the state surpassed 7,000 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus.

“We all share the responsibility of learning to live in our new normal. By doing so, we are not disregarding that 100 Montanans have lost their lives,” Gov. Steve Bullock said in a statement. “The best way to honor these souls is to protect the people and the state they loved. Through acting collectively to mitigate the risk, we are preventing this virus from leaving more tragedy in its wake.”

Of 134 new cases reported Friday, 52 were in Yellowstone County, which is now seeing the largest outbreak in the state and accounts for over half of the roughly 1,800 active cases in Montana.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because not everyone has been tested and people can be infected with the virus without having symptoms.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.