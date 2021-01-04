Montana legislature begins session amid dueling protests

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The 67th session of the Montana Legislature began Monday with dueling protests outside the Capitol over pandemic directives, as Republican leaders hinted they will ease restrictions put in place by the former Democratic governor to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Legislature adopted rules that allow members to attend the session remotely if they so choose, but no measures were taken to limit the spread of the virus in the Capitol building, and many Republican lawmakers did not wear masks or observe social distancing. Only a handful of state senators participated in the swearing-in via teleconference.