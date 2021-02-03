Montana lawmakers asked for more latitude in execution drugs

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's attorney general asked lawmakers Wednesday to support a bill that would give the state more latitude in selecting drugs to be used to carry out lethal injections after a judge blocked the state's proposed protocol and as companies restrict access to drugs used to carry out capital punishment.
The bill, carried by Rep. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings, follows a 2015 court order in which District Judge Jeffrey Sherlock said Montana's plan to use pentobarbital to render an inmate unconscious did not meet state law requiring the use of an ultra-fast-acting barbiturate because there was a drug that acted more quickly.