Montana commission finalizes congressional district lines

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's redistricting commission chair selected on Thursday a congressional district map proposed by Republicans, dealing a blow to Democrats who hoped to craft a western district that would give them a better chance of winning.
Chair Maylinn Smith, who was appointed to the commission by the state's Supreme Court, chose a map dividing the state into eastern and western districts, with the liberal college towns Bozeman and Missoula in the west but blue-leaning state capital Helena and Yellowstone National Park gateway community Livingston in the east.