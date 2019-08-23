Montana commission approves forest conservation easement

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has signed off on a conservation easement protecting about 35 square miles (90 square kilometers) of forestlands.

The Daily Inter Lake reported Friday that the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks plans to acquire the Kootenai Forestlands conservation easement near Libby with funding from the U.S. Forest Service Forest Legacy Program and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

The easement is appraised at more than $8 million.

The commission earlier this month also endorsed the department's plan to negotiate for a proposed conservation easement near the Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge near Marion.

The easement is planned on about 11 square miles (29 square meters) of timberland along the refuge's southern border.

___

Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com