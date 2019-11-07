Montana, Jehovah's Witness settle discrimination complaint

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana has agreed to pay some inmate's attorney fees and have a prison warden undergo religion rights training to settle a discrimination complaint.

The Billings Gazette reported Wednesday that the state Department of Corrections settled with Montana Women's Prison inmate May Simmons in October.

Simmons said the prison failed to grant her full access to worship services as a Jehovah's Witness.

The state Human Rights Bureau says it found the department likely violated the law by denying Simmons use of the prison chapel while permitting its use for other religions.

An agreement copy released this week says the state agreed to pay $4,400 in fees to attorney Eric Holm and $1,000 to Simmons.

It also requires the prison to provide training and an internal analysis by February.

