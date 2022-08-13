Monkeypox? Climate? Deciding what's a national emergency WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press Aug. 13, 2022 Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 9:52 a.m.
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
FILE - President Jimmy Carter tenses his lips as he faces reporters at the White House in Washington on Nov. 28, 1979 to a comment on the latest situation at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. In November 1979, a little over a week after student militants seized control of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took 52 American citizens hostage, President Jimmy Carter issued Executive Order 12170 declaring a national emergency against Iran.
FILE - President Nixon poses for a photo at his White House desk March 23, 1970 after making an appearance on nationwide television to announce that he has ordered the use of troops to move the strike-bound mail in New York City. Nixon issued a series of national emergencies, including on currency restrictions and a national postal strike.
FILE - President Harry Truman in his White House office in Washington Dec. 16, 1950 signs a proclamation of a state of national emergency, summoning the nation to marshal its strength against the threat of "Communist world conquest." An emergency declared in 1950 by Truman to combat communism globally in the context of the Korean War was still in effect in the 1970s, before the law.
FILE - President George W. Bush speaks by telephone from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington with New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and New York Gov. George Pataki, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2001. Bush's national emergency three days after the Sept. 11 attacks still stands.
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency in 2020 and Biden has extended it through at least February 2023.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In November 1979, a little over a week after student militants seized control of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took 52 American citizens hostage, President Jimmy Carter issued Executive Order 12170 declaring a national emergency against Iran.
That order remains in effect today, renewed most recently in the weeks before last Thanksgiving by President Joe Biden, who noted then that “our relations with Iran have not yet normalized.”