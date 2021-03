LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has been sentenced to jail but may be able to avoid time behind bars for helping her daughter dump her car after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 52-year-old Kimberly Cowell said at her sentencing Tuesday that she responded “in the worst way possible" after the Oct. 18 crash that left Tina Mortensen dead.