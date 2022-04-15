Modest-income buyers being priced out of new-vehicle market TOM KRISHER, AP Auto Writer April 15, 2022 Updated: April 15, 2022 11:39 a.m.
1 of5 Natalia Ponce De Leon, owner of Custom Window Furnishings, sits on the back of her nine-year-old Toyota RAV4 after visiting with a client, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Delray Beach, Fla. Ponce De Leon traded her 2018 Toyota Tacoma for a more efficient car where she estimates will save her hundreds of dollars a month. She is also able to carry all the tools she needs for her business. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
DETROIT (AP) — Two years after the pandemic tore through the economy, America’s auto market looks something like this: Prices are drastically up. Supply is drastically down. And gasoline costs drastically more.
The result? A widening disparity between the richest buyers and everyone else.