Moderation, sometimes, for Georgia GOP despite voting law

ATLANTA (AP) — Amid a supernova of criticism over Georgia's new voting law, Republicans are still trying to appeal to swing voters in a state where Democrats have now proved they can win.
As the last minutes of the 2021 General Assembly ticked away Wednesday, a bill making it easier for visitors to carry guns in Georgia and mandating protections for gun-related businesses was dying. It needed one quick House vote to reach Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for signature into law. However, the bill never came up. House Speaker David Ralston told reporters it was too soon after the shooting deaths of eight people at massage businesses in metro Atlanta.