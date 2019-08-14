Model Ashley Graham shows off pregnancy with first child

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Ashley Graham arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Graham announced she's pregnant with her first child in time to celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary with filmmaker Justin Ervin. The two shared a short video on Instagram showing off Graham's growing bump. She wished her husband happy anniversary and said their lives are "about to get even better."

NEW YORK (AP) — Surprise! That's how model Ashley Graham announced she's pregnant with her first child. Graham and filmmaker Justin Ervin are also celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

The two shared a short video on Instagram showing off Graham's growing bump. She wished her husband happy anniversary and said their lives are "about to get even better."

Ervin held a sonogram image on his Instagram account as he gave his 31-year-old wife a kiss on the cheek. He called Graham his "daily inspiration" and added: "I love you and I love us."

The two achieved couple goals last year when she posted a sweet tribute to Ervin on their eighth anniversary with "I love you, Justin and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life in your arms."