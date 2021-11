Contributed photo / Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate

DARIEN — The three-story peach building with a dark mansard roof at 879-889 Boston Post Road — just east of the Darien train station and the Metro-North railroad tracks — was sold recently for $5.35 million.

Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate, a real estate brokerage company based in Westport, represented Elm Associates of New Canaan in the sale in mid-November, according to a statement. The buyer was Darien Post Road LLC, the statement said.