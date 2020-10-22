Mistrial declared in Arizona police excessive force case

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona declared a mistrial after a jury could not decide if a deputy used excessive force when he fatally shot a man.

The jury ruled in favor of Pinal County Deputy Heath Rankin in a wrongful death claim, meaning jurors believed the January 2014 shooting was justified under state law, The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday.

The case will go to trial again for another jury to determine whether Rankin violated federal law when he shot 40-year-old Manuel Longoria.

Rankin shot Longoria in the back while Longoria’s hands were in the air in Eloy, about 52 miles (84 kilometers) northwest of Tucson.

Attorneys for Longoria’s family claimed the deputy violated state law and Longoria’s constitutional rights. The lawyers sought unspecified damages.

The jury reached the decision Wednesday after deliberating since Friday.

Rankin did not face any criminal punishment in the civil case after he was cleared of criminal charges in 2014 by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.