Missouri woman dies after truck crashes into flooded creek

ELSBERRY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman died after the pickup truck she was riding in crashed into a flooded creek.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Jennelle Wulfmeier, of St. Charles, died Friday night after the crash in Elsberry, Missouri, which is about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis.

The 2005 Chevrolet Silverado failed to stop at the end of a road and hit a levee. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports authorities say the truck went airborne and landed in the flooded Lost Creek.

The driver of the truck got out and fled the area. Authorities say Wulfmeier could not get out of the truck.