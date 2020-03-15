Missouri officials identify fifth COVID-19 case in state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials say a fifth person has tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services said Saturday the latest case is an individual in Greene County who tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling.

Officials said earlier Saturday that the state's fourth case was a person from western Missouri's Henry County. The patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton before to being transferred March 8 to another facility, where the patient was tested and remains for treatment.

Golden Valley Memorial Hospital has now been placed on diversion for emergency services and has been told to not admit new patients, the department said.

The state said two positive cases have been reported in St. Louis County and one additional case in Greene County.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

