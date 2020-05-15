Missouri officer dragged by car fleeing traffic stop

HILLSDALE, Mo. (AP) — On his first day wearing a body camera, a police officer in Missouri recorded himself being dragged more than 30 feet by a car fleeing a traffic stop, authorities said Friday.

“His body camera shows him being pulled by the car, him falling, rolling when his face hits the ground,” Hillsdale police Chief John Bernsen said. “The mic picks up everything.”

The officer, Nathan Atchison, suffered mostly road rashing and bruising injuries to his head, arms and legs in the incident which occurred about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Atchison stopped the Toyota Camry because it had Missouri truck license plates, instead of plates for a passenger vehicle. The camera shows the officer talking to the driver and the driver giving his name, the chief said.

Atchison went back to his patrol car to run a background check and found that the driver had outstanding warrants, so he returned to the car to arrest him, the chief said. When the officer tried to the suspect from the car, the man sped away.

Police found the vehicle abandoned in north St. Louis.