JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is closer than it's ever been to joining every other state in the nation in creating a statewide prescription drug database after the House on Tuesday sent the legislation to Gov. Mike Parson's desk.

The House voted 91-64 in favor of the measure, which has been touted by supporters as a tool for doctors to catch possible opioid addiction. Parson has said he supports a statewide prescription database.