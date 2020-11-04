Missouri house explosion injures 2 adults, 3 children

WASHBURN, Mo. (AP) — The fire marshal is investigating a house explosion Wednesday in Washburn, Missouri, that injured two adults and three children.

Investigators say there was an explosion before the house caught fire, KYTV reported.

The Rogers Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it and the Pea Ridge Fire Department responded to the fire and helped provide emergency treatment to the burn victims.

At least two helicopters were requested to respond, according to the post.