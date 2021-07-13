Missouri governor: Health officials play COVID-19 blame game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson suggested Tuesday that some southwest Missouri health officials who are publicly discussing a marked increase in COVID-19 cases are trying to find someone to blame and want to scare people into getting vaccinated.
Health officials should try to encourage people to get vaccinated but should not resort to "trying to force people to take a vaccine or literally just scare them into taking a vaccine because we know that doesn’t work,” Parson said during a stop in Kansas City.