Missouri State grad gives $12 million to school, foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A graduate of Missouri State University plans to donate up to $12 million to be divided between the school and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The gift from the estate of Linda Hale will provide scholarships for Missouri State students from Barton and Vernon counties.

The two organizations announced Monday they had each received the first part of the gift, about $2.25 million each. The organizations are expected to each receive about $6 million by the time the estate is settled.

Linda Hale and her late husband, Larry, were graduates of Missouri State, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

The Hales were in the real estate business for over 40 years, and also farmed and raised cattle all of their lives.

The gift to Missouri State will fund agriculture scholarships for students from Barton and Vernon counties. The CFO gift if also designated for Missouri State students from Barton and Vernon counties.