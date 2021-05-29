Mississippians make up for the plans COVID changed last year SARAH HASELHORST and GABRIELA SZYMANOWSKA, Mississippi Clarion Ledger May 29, 2021 Updated: May 29, 2021 12:02 a.m.
1 of3 Luka Quinones, 4, from left, grandmother Lia Ochoa, grandmother Naydea Riveria, mother Gianella Quinones and Leo Quinones, 2, pose for a photo outside of Berry Berry Good Yogurt in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The family is excited to spend time together this summer after the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on their plans in 2020. Gianella Quinones, 31, is a mental health counselor at the Department of Mental Health in South Carolina and while her children are with their grandmother, she’ll be encouraging people to get vaccinated. (Gabriela Szymanowska/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Gabriela Szymanowska/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 This summer Jumoke Cason, 22, plans to go to California while his brother Jamar Cason, 19, both of Pearl, aims to get a job, the two said outside at the Dogwood Promenade, in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. They canceled their 2020 cruise trip to celebrate Jamar's high school graduation because of the coronavirus pandemic. While many cruise ships are still waiting to get the green light to sail, Jumoke Cason, fully vaccinated, said he wants to head to California with his friends. (Gabriela Szymanowska/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Gabriela Szymanowska/AP Show More Show Less
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Gregorys were set to go to Paris last summer.
Mollie Gregory was spearheading the trip. She’d booked flights for the family of four living in Belhaven. Those who knew French brushed up on their conjugations and pronunciations. It would be what the family needed.
