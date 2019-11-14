Mississippi tax official, ex-employee settle harassment suit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former Mississippi employee against a county tax collector has been settled.

The Clarion-Ledger reported Wednesday that the suit against Hinds County Tax Collector Eddie Fair was settled by the county for $100,000 late last month.

A county attorney sought to have the lawsuit dismissed and a federal judge approved the request after both sides agreed a settlement had been reached.

In a copy of the lawsuit obtained by the newspaper, the plaintiff accused Fair of making comments about her lips, saying he wanted to kiss them as well as commenting on the fit of her clothing and other “sexual advances and physical contact.” She was fired in 2016. She said she thinks it was retaliation.

The outlet didn’t say if Fair has commented.