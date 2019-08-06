Mississippi primaries whittle list of governor candidates

In this July 25, 2019 photo, Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, right, with several visiting pastors during a recent lunch at Bully's Restaurant in Jackson, Miss. Hood, a Democrat, faces seven opponents in the Democratic primary for Governor, Aug. 6. less In this July 25, 2019 photo, Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, right, with several visiting pastors during a recent lunch at Bully's Restaurant in Jackson, Miss. Hood, a Democrat, faces seven opponents in ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Mississippi primaries whittle list of governor candidates 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's four-term attorney general, Jim Hood, is seeking to defeat seven low-budget candidates in a Democratic gubernatorial primary with his sights set on a bigger goal in November: breaking the Republican grip on the Mississippi governorship that's held for 24 of the past 28 years.

Party primaries are Tuesday in Mississippi, one of only three states electing a governor this year. Louisiana and Kentucky are the others. Second-term Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has raised millions more dollars than any other candidate hoping to retain the GOP lock on the governor's office. He is endorsed by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who cannot seek a third term.

Voters this election season are weighing which party should take charge amid questions about the future economic direction of the conservative Southern state. Reeves argues Mississippi government is on sound financial footing under GOP leadership, while Hood faults Republicans for not expanding Medicaid to the working poor and says they've spent too little on schools and highways.

For most of the campaign, Reeves has largely ignored his two Republican primary rivals, former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr., whose father was the state's Democratic governor from 1972 to 1976; and first-term state Rep. Robert Foster. Instead, Reeves has criticized Hood, who has raised the most money among on the Democratic side, calling him too liberal for the state.

"Our political enemy is the liberal policy ideas of the party of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and Jim Hood," Reeves said last week the Neshoba County Fair, a large annual gathering featuring days of stump speaking by politicians.

Reeves said Mississippi government is in good financial shape and students are also improving in academic performance, an assessment challenged by Hood.

Hood said at the fair: "When they start talking about labels and not about issues, there's something going on there, and it's something that you need to look through."

Hood says Mississippi has lost billions of federal dollars by being among the 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid, which is an option under the federal health overhaul that then-President Barack Obama signed in 2010.

Winning a primary requires a majority of the votes. If runoffs are needed, they will be Aug. 27.

Waller is hoping to force Reeves into a runoff. His campaign slogan, "the conservative Republican who can win in November," plays on the idea that Reeves has made enemies with a heavy-handed style of guiding state lawmaking as lieutenant governor and that Reeves could be vulnerable to Hood, who has a history of winning crossover votes in heavily Republican parts of the state.

In an interview Monday, Waller said he wants to increase teacher salaries that are among the lowest in the nation.

"We offer something other than the status quo," Waller said Monday. "We have a platform. They call it pragmatic conservatism."

Foster has raised the least money among Republicans. He received national attention last month after saying he would not let a female reporter ride with him in his truck to report on his campaign unless she were chaperoned by a male colleague.

Most of the Democratic candidates for governor have raised little money. Two with strong ties in the vote-rich metro Jackson area are Robert Shuler Smith, who's wrapping up his third term as district attorney in the state's largest county, and Velesha P. Williams, a military veteran and retired administrator at Jackson State University.

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .