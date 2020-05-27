Mississippi police arrest suspect in stabbing death

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — One of two people accused in a stabbing death in south Mississippi is in custody.

Isaiah Clark, 19, of Meridian, surrendered to authorities about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Meridian Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said.

Clark faces a charge of murder in the death of Jeremiah Andrew Chapman, of Newton County, the Meridian Star reported. He's being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility, Coleman said. It was not immediately known whether Clark is represented by an attorney.

Police continue to search for another suspect, Ernest Clark, 20, of Meridian, who was driving the getaway car, a red Chevrolet Capri.

The two men are not related.

Police have not yet established a motive in the case. Anyone with information about Chapman's death is asked to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477 .