DOBSON, N.C. (AP) — A Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found on an interstate 30 years ago has been extradited to North Carolina, authorities said Wednesday.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested March 15 in Diamondhead, Mississippi, as a result of a joint investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI.