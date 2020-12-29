Mississippi lt. governor: Teacher pay a priority in 2021 EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 5:20 p.m.
1 of4 Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann expresses his continued concern over COVID-19 and explained measures the Senate will take to protect themselves and staff during the upcoming 2021 Legislature, during a briefing to media at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The on-line briefing allowed Hosemann to answer questions from reporters across the state in a clean environment at the Capitol. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann gestures as he says that increasing salaries for teachers will be his priority during the 2021 legislative session during a briefing to media at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The on-line briefing allowed Hosemann to answer questions from reporters across the state in a clean environment at the Capitol. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann gestures as he goes over concerns, issues, and potential legislation in addition to continued vigilance over COVID-19 and measures the Legislature will take to protect themselves and staff during the upcoming 2021 legislature session, during a briefing to media at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The on-line briefing allowed Hosemann to answer questions from reporters across the state in a clean environment at the Capitol. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann presides over a preview of the 2021 legislative session for media at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The virtual preview allowed Hosemann to answer questions from reporters across the state in a clean environment at the Capitol. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Tuesday that giving teachers a pay raise will be the most important issue he pushes during the 2021 legislative session that opens next week.
The state has had some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation for generations. According to the most recent figures available from the Southern Regional Education Board, the average teacher salary in the U.S. for 2018-19 was $62,304. For Mississippi, the average was $45,105.
Written By
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS