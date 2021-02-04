Mississippi looks to create loan repayment for teachers EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 1:46 p.m.
1 of6 State Sen. Sollie Norwood, D-Jackson, looks over a printout of the Senate calendar while sitting in the gallery at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Lawmakers in both chambers spent the day discussing and debating bills that survived the first big deadline of the session. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 State Sen. Angela Turner Ford, D-West Point, listens to members debate a long lists of bills that survived the first big deadline of the session at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Many lawmakers in both chambers are becoming more comfortable masking up due to social and health protocols. . Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 State Sen. Angela Hill, R-Picayune, asks a question as lawmakers discuss and debate bills in their chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 State Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, signs off on bills he presents before the body as legislators are now in the process of debating a long lists of bills that survived the first big deadline of the session, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi could create a program for the state to pay off some college loans for people who become teachers.
A bill that passed the Senate on Thursday would create a three-year loan repayment program. After a person completes one year of teaching, the state would pay a certain amount of the money the person borrowed for college. The state would pay more after the second year and more after the third year.
