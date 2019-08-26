Mississippi National Guard unit gets commander from Kansas

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's largest Army National Guard unit has a new commander, but he's from Kansas.

Col. Jason Nelson took charge of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team on Saturday in Biloxi.

Nelson takes over command from Col. Ralph D. Ferguson, who led the unit during a nine-month deployment to the Middle East as part of Operation Spartan Shield. The trip to Kuwait was the unit's third deployment to the Middle East since 2001.

WLOX-TV reports Nelson deployed with the unity to Kuwait as deputy brigade commander.

The Tupelo-based brigade has units in McComb, Senatobia, Starkville, Amory, Monticello and Meridian, as well as Kansas City, Kansas. Integrating the Kansas portion of the unit has taken four years.

Ferguson has been named deputy commander of the Kansas-based 35th Infantry Division.

___

Information from: WLOX-TV, http://www.wlox.com