BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) — A mother and toddler who were reported missing last week were found dead in their vehicle in north St. Louis County on Saturday.

Bridgeton Police said Kanisha Richardson, 37 and two-year-old Ava Richardson of Bridgeton were found Saturday near an apartment complex inside their 2014 GMC Terrain. The two were reported missing on Wednesday — two days after they were last seen near their home.