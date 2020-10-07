Missing man found dead in ditch in Antrim County

STAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan man missing since the weekend was discovered dead in a ditch, police said Wednesday.

Investigators suspect foul play in the death of Gary Pickvet Jr., 34, of Gaylord, said state police Lt. Derrick Carroll.

"But the public is in no way in any danger,” Carroll said.

Pickvet's body was found Tuesday night in Antrim County's Star Township.

An acquaintance told police that Pickvet was last seen Saturday getting out of a vehicle and running into the woods.