DARIEN — The newly crowned Miss Connecticut USA visited Darien and brought with her a message of empowerment.

Amanda Torchia, 25 — a Waterbury resident who pursued her own dream to take that title after being named runner-up in the competition the two previous years — stopped by the Darien Depot Youth Center Friday to meet everyone and plan a more formal visit in the fall.

As part of her outreach work, Torchia is seeking to empower young women and share her own experience to help inspire them to pursue their dreams.

“She said, ‘If I’m going to win this title, I want to put it to good use,’” said her mother, Melissa Torchia. “For her it’s more meaningful than just showing up.”

With both her parents first-generation immigrants, Torchia — who intends to ultimately open up her own yoga and Pilates studio one day — struggled in her formative years with issues of feeling different, low self-esteem and loneliness.

“Coming from an immigrant family, I never felt good enough,” said Torchia, who earned a business degree from St. John Fisher College. “I always felt out of place, so growing up I felt so, like, ‘What’s wrong with me?’”

Yet Torchia discovered her voice and confidence through her competition experiences, which initially began when she was just 9 years of age.

“Competing I gained an understanding of who I was. … It’s all about the confidence building,” she said.

While she had not planned to do more than a meet and greet with some of the Depot staff, her informal introduction served to inspire several of the young people in attendance.

“She’s honestly really relate-able to all of us,” said Brianna Cintron, 14, one of several attendees who appeared to thorough enjoy the dialogue with her.

Torchia said her mother, who grew up in Afghanistan, played a big part in inspiring her to strive for her dreams.

“It actually influenced her a lot,” Melissa Torchia said, “because a lot of the opportunities that are offered here, I didn’t have those opportunities to take advantage of.”

She said she’s never forced or even encouraged her daughter to do anything that wasn’t already in Torchia’s heart, but noted that pageant participation was something that really drew her interest.

In November she will be competing for the Miss USA title.

“I love how she talks about following your dreams and becoming whatever you want,” said Ashley Clarke, 14, whose own interests center on dance.

A member of the Depot staff, Clarke said Torchia will be an excellent speaker to address the Girls Night Out group there, probably some time in the fall.

“It’ll be cool if she comes to one of the meetings,” she said, noting an appreciation for her easy-going quality and friendly demeanor.

Janice Marzano, program director, said Torchia’s serendipitous connection with the Depot looked like it would be a great fit.

“She can show them that there’s nothing that you can’t do if it’s in your heart,” she said.