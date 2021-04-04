Minorities in Myanmar borderlands face fresh fear since coup VICTORIA MILKO, Associated Press April 4, 2021 Updated: April 4, 2021 9:48 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Karenni villagers from Myanmar arrive on a boat with an injured person as they evacuate to Ban Mae Sam Laep Health Center in Mae Hong Son province, northern Thailand. Far away in Myanmar’s borderlands, millions of others who hail from Myanmar’s minority ethnic groups are facing increasing uncertainty and waning security as longstanding conflicts between the military and minority guerrilla armies flare anew. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, a health worker attends to an injured Karen villager from Myanmar as she and others arrive at Ban Mae Sam Laep Health Center in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. Far away in Myanmar’s borderlands, millions of others who hail from Myanmar’s minority ethnic groups are facing increasing uncertainty and waning security as longstanding conflicts between the military and minority guerrilla armies flare anew. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Tuesday March 30, 2021, file photo, an injured Karen villager from Myanmar rests at Ban Mae Sam Laep Health Center in Mae Hong Son province, northern Thailand, after they crossed Salawin river on a boat. Far away in Myanmar’s borderlands, millions of others who hail from Myanmar’s minority ethnic groups are facing increasing uncertainty and waning security as longstanding conflicts between the military and minority guerrilla armies flare anew. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this May 6, 2018, file photo, internally displaced ethnic Kachins rest at their hut in compound of Trinity Baptist Church refugee camp in Myitkyina, Kachin State, northern Myanmar. Far away in Myanmar’s borderlands, millions of others who hail from Myanmar’s minority ethnic groups are facing increasing uncertainty and waning security as longstanding conflicts between the military and minority guerrilla armies flare anew. Min Kyi Thein/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Before each rainy season Lu Lu Aung and other farmers living in a camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar's far northern Kachin state would return to the village they fled and plant crops that would help keep them fed for the coming year.
But this year in the wake of February's military coup, with the rains not far off, the farmers rarely step out of their makeshift homes and don't dare leave their camp. They say it is simply too dangerous to risk running into soldiers from Myanmar's army or their aligned militias.