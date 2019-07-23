Minor injuries in small plane crash in Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say several people walked away from a plane crash with minor injuries north of Bend in Madras.

KATU-TV reports the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the plane was being flown by a student pilot from Sisters when the aircraft lost power Monday.

The sheriff's office says the pilot was forced to land in a cow pasture near the Madras Airport.

The sheriff's office says the three people on board, including an instructor and a passenger, were not badly hurt. The pilot and passenger were taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

___

Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/