Minnesota's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 262

Food for the taking and an invitation to leave food is in front of a south Minneapolis home Monday, March 23, 2020 as Minnesotans care for others during the effort to slow down the coronavirus in the state. Food for the taking and an invitation to leave food is in front of a south Minneapolis home Monday, March 23, 2020 as Minnesotans care for others during the effort to slow down the coronavirus in the state. Photo: Jim Mone, AP Photo: Jim Mone, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Minnesota's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 262 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose to 262 on Tuesday, an increase of 27 from the 235 reported the day before.

The Minnesota Department of Health said 15 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday out of a total of 21 since the pandemic reached the state. There have been no additional deaths since one reported last weekend. Eighty-eight people who had been isolated no longer need to be.

The department is expected to provide further details at its daily briefing Tuesday afternoon, which will be joined by Gov. Tim Walz, who is self-quarantining at the official Governor's Residence after a member of his security detail tested positive.

Health department officials have stressed in recent days that its count includes only laboratory-confirmed cases, and that the real total of Minnesotans with the disease is likely much higher because most people don't qualify for testing. The department has tested over 5,800 people.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover within weeks.