Minnesota reports record number of new coronavirus cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported 35 new deaths and a record 8,703 new coronavirus cases.

The Start Tribune reports the state’s one-day case count came on a record volume of about 52,311 newly completed tests.

Since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota in March, the state’s pandemic tallies include 216,028 positive cases, 12,915 hospitalizations and 2,874 deaths.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 27 of the newly announced deaths, and 1,981 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 17,453 positive cases. More than 167,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. People at greatest risk include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.