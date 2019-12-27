Minnesota leave plan backers hope federal law helps efforts

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A proposal that would require Minnesota employers to extend paid leave in response to a new child, a close relative’s serious illness or a military family member being deployed stalled in the Legislature earlier this year, but supporters of the measure hope that Congress’ approval of paid parental leave is a sign that the ground has shifted in their favor.

In October, federal government workers will be eligible for 12 weeks of paid parental leave for a new child through birth, adoption or foster care. President Donald Trump signed off on the bill last week, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Congressional Democrats who pushed for the law had the support of Ivanka Trump, who serves as a presidential adviser. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who endorsed the state plan, said the alliance is noteworthy.

“The White House made a good move on this,” Walz said in an interview. “They had bipartisan support, and it’s going to be smart. And I hope now that helps build some momentum.”

“It certainly will turn the heat up in Minnesota, but I’m always very wary of what we’re trying to put on the private sector in particular,” said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, a Republican.

Some business owners say they’d welcome a system where they could pay into and allow their workers to draw from a state-administered leave fund, but the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce opposes the plan.

“We’re already facing a very serious workforce shortage,” Laura Bordelon, the chamber’s senior vice president for advocacy, noted. “So they can’t imagine where else they would find workers to fill the slots that would be opened by folks on leave.”

Gazelka, an insurance agent, said it’s one thing for an employer like the federal government to manage a leave plan given its two million workers but another thing for businesses with fewer employers.

“The bigger the organization, the easier it is to provide all kinds of benefits. The smaller the organization, the bigger the struggle. I’ve always been strongly opposed to some of the mandates on small businesses.”

The plan got through the DFL-led Minnesota House but stopped in the Republican-led Senate.

“We hope that Republicans will be more open to it this year. It seems doubtful that they will be,” House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, said. “And we expect this to be an issue in the election and hope Minnesotans deliver a set of legislators who are ready to stand up for their economic security.”