Minnesota lawmakers debate security for ex-officers' trials STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 5 p.m.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last summer, officials said.
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin, who held his knee to the neck of George Floyd for several minutes, will be tried separately from three other former officers accused in his death, according to scheduling orders filed Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
A law enforcement officer goes down while opening a gate for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as fellow officers escorted Chauvin from the rear of the the Hennepin County Family Justice Center after a hearing for the four former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Minneapolis. The former officers appeared in court for a hearing on the prosecution's request to hold a joint trial and other issues. Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck during an arrest.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz takes off his University of Minnesota cloth face mask to answer a question from a reporter during a press conference for reporters not in the Twin Cities metro area to debut his state budget plan for the next two years Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at the Department of Revenue building in St. Paul, Minn.
6 of6
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A partisan dispute over who should pay for reinforcing police during the murder trial of a former Minneapolis officer charged with killing George Floyd came to a head Monday at the Minnesota Legislature, where the Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate debated two very different plans.
The Senate led the contentious discussions by passing 35-32 a proposal to allow the state to garnish money that Minneapolis gets from the state's Local Government Aid program to ensure that other law enforcement agencies are reimbursed for their costs of contributing officers for what's expected to be a massive security effort. It would provide no new state aid.
