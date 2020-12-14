Minnesota could free man serving life in child's 2002 death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s pardon board will consider freeing a Black man who was imprisoned for life as a teenager in the 2002 slaying of an 11-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table.
The case scheduled for Tuesday made headlines earlier this year after The Associated Press and American Public Media uncovered new evidence and serious flaws in the police investigation, raising questions about whether Myon Burrell may have been wrongfully convicted. Last week, an independent panel of national legal experts who reviewed his conviction and sentence recommended his immediate release.