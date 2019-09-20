Police: 6,000 Minnesota climate strikers gather in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A crowd estimated by police at 6,000 gathered at the state Capitol in St. Paul as part of a global wave of mass protests to demand action against climate change.

The Star Tribune reports that some of the young people who skipped school Friday to participate were inspired by the work of activists like Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who launched the climate strike movement and will speak at the United Nations on Monday. Others said the protest was also about advocating for racial justice and equity in climate-related policy.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says the crowd estimate came from the commander at the scene.

Organizers demanded legislation at the state and local level to reverse climate change.

A large crowd of young people also demonstrated outside City Hall in Duluth.