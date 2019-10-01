Minnesota House to open mini-session on Wednesday in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Members of the Minnesota House will gather in Winona and other southeastern Minnesota communities Wednesday for a three-day mini-session.

More than 100 lawmakers from both parties have registered. They'll participate in tours and informational field hearings on a wide range of topics. No votes will be taken.

It's the first time the House has held a mini-session since 1997, though there were 14 between 1985 and 1997.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman says the revival of the tradition is meant to make the Legislature more accessible and promote bipartisan cooperation.

Besides Winona, other cities hosting events include Austin, Caledonia, Preston, Rochester and Rushford Township.

Topics include agriculture, broadband, the census, child care, clean energy, criminal justice reform, education, prescription drug prices, property taxes, transportation and workforce development.