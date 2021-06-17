Minnesota House launches into contentious budget debate STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 2:40 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota House launched into a long, contentious debate Thursday as it held its first votes on big budget bills that lawmakers were unable to pass before time ran out on the year's regular session last month.
The House had four bills teed up for final floor votes. But minority House Republicans were unhappy with being shut out of the closed-door negotiations between House Democrats and Senate Republicans that shaped them. And they were ready to show it by forcing a lengthy debate that was expected to last into the night. They filed about 60 amendments in advance.
