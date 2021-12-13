Minneapolis starts mental health responders pilot program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis began a pilot program on Monday that would send unarmed mental health professionals to residents who call 911 about behavioral or mental-health related crises.

The behavioral crisis response teams — which aim to provide counseling, crisis intervention and connection to support services — will be staffed by professionals from Canopy Mental Health & Consulting. The company was awarded a two-year, $6 million contract by the city's Office of Performance and Innovation in July, the Star Tribune reported.