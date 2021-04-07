Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER, Associated Press April 6, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 12:34 a.m.
1 of24 In this image from video, Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use of force trainer, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides in the trial of Chauvin, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson questions Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use of force trainer, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 In this image from video, Minneapolis Police Crisis Intervention Coordinator Ker Yang testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 In this image from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher questions Minneapolis Police Crisis Intervention Coordinator Ker Yang as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 In this image from video, witness Minneapolis Police Officer Nicole Mackenzie testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 In this image from video, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill hears motions before the court in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 In this image from video, witness Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 In this image from video, Adrienne Cousins, public defender for Morries Hall, speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill hears motions before the court Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 The Rev. Al Sharpton, left, addresses the media before giving a prayer as he, members of George Floyd's family along with Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center during lunch break, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 Philonise Floyd, left, the brother of George Floyd and other family members along with Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, take part in a prayer vigil led by the Rev. Al Sharpton outside the Hennepin County Government Center during lunch break Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, joins attorney Ben Crump and representatives of the Floyd family at the Hennepin County Government Center Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP) Mark Vancleave/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 Rodney Floyd enters the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP) Mark Vancleave/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Rodney Floyd, brother of George Floyd, enters the Hennepin County Government Center Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP) Mark Vancleave/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 Rev. Al Sharpton joins representatives of the Floyd family at the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP) Mark Vancleave/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 Former New York Gov. David Paterson joins representatives of the Floyd family at the Hennepin County Government Center Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP) Mark Vancleave/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The parade of Minneapolis police officers rejecting a former officer’s actions in restraining George Floyd continued at his murder trial, including a use-of-force instructor who said officers were coached to “stay away from the neck when possible.”
Lt. Johnny Mercil on Tuesday became the latest member of the Minneapolis force to take the stand as part of an effort by prosecutors to dismantle the argument that Derek Chauvin was doing what he was trained to do when he put his knee on George Floyd’s neck last May.
Written By
AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER