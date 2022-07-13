Minister: Ukraine needs assurances to resume grain exports OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI, HANNA ARHIROVA and MARIA GRAZIA MURRU, Associated Press July 13, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 6:50 a.m.
1 of6 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during his interview to The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Ukraine's foreign minister says grain exports from his country's ports won't resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation.
Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Andrew Kravchenko/AP Show More Show Less
Kyiv, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian foreign minister says grain exports from his country's ports won't resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation.
Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday. They planned to meet in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan for getting blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.
Written By
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI, HANNA ARHIROVA and MARIA GRAZIA MURRU