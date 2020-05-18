Milwaukee County deputy charged in fatal January crash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy on Monday with a felony for a downtown Milwaukee crash that killed a community advocate in January.

Deputy Joel Streicher, 50, of Milwaukee, was charged in Milwaukee County court with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. A conviction carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

According to the criminal complaint, Streicher told investigators he looked at his squad car computer and may have driven through a red light before colliding with a pickup driven by 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson on Jan. 25. Streicher was on duty at the time of the crash.

Stinson was a lobbyist for Milwaukee Public Schools. He died at the scene, and a woman who was a passenger in his pickup was injured.

The complaint also said Streicher did not brake and was in the right-turn lane instead of the proper center lane for crossing the intersection.

Streicher has been a deputy since 1996. He was placed on administrative leave after the crash. An initial court appearance has not been scheduled. His attorney did not immediately reply to requests for comment Monday.