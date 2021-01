OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Seventy U.S. soldiers who died in the Korean War have been identified out of a group of remains North Korean authorities released in 2018.

The identifications were made with DNA by experts at a lab at Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base and another one in Hawaii. The effort is part of the U.S. Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Korea Project that is cataloging and identifying bones from the Korean War and returning them to families.