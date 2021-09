DARIEN — Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion, put smiles on many faces Thursday evening when he put in an appearance at the new headquarters for SAWAH’s virtual program at Dynamic Athletics on the Post Road.

SAWAH is a Darien-based nonprofit venture centered on providing fitness training for people with special abilities.

Owing to the shutdown, the group’s in-person workout and training sessions for special adults evolved with online sessions. Now it aims to bring these sessions to individuals — through affiliated relevant care organizations — located all over the country.

“The thought was why don’t we really try to do what we’re doing in this live class twice a week with something that can reach everyone,” said Bill Gallagher, Dynamic Athletics owner and SAWAH cofounder, who offered to share his gym space for the group’s online venture.

His gymnasium had already begun doing in-person classes about six years ago with Norwalk-based Star, Inc., an affiliate of The Arc Connecticut, which provides various intervention services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

He partnered with Todd Ryan to co-found the group, noting that a key part of the focus was offering a program for adults.

“We’re really excited about launching our online platform,” said Mike Manna, SAWAH’s CEO. “There’s a void once students reach 18 and we’re stepping in to fill that need.”

A.J. Discala, head of volunteers for SAWAH, said they hope to see more than 10,000 participants nationwide in the virtual classes.

“There is no platform for the special needs community,” he said.

Their program is based on two-and-a-half hours of activity each week aimed at curbing illness and promoting wellness.

As part of its outreach and marketing plan, SAWAH has hoped to engage some celebrities to take part.

Accompanied by his wife, Lakiha “Kiki” Spicer, Tyson posed for a bevvy of pictures with a crowd of around 100, throwing an arm around shoulders, offering hugs and smiles, and even dancing with the DJ.

“Mike Tyson is heavily involved with the special needs community,” Manna said.

One of the local board members knew Tyson and asked him to get involved with the organization, which Manna said he immediately agreed to.

“He will be a consultant going forward,” Manna said.